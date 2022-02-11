VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.72. The company had a trading volume of 695,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,006. VeriSign has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,775,001 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VeriSign stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.