Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Up 2.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.41. 1,296,170 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. cut their target price on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

