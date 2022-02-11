Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 2.9%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 32 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

