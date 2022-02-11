Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 1,060.5% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,642,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTAQ stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Friday. 69,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

