Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Summit Insights Forecasts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ VRNS opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.