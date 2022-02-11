Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,262. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

