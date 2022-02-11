Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $115.66.

