Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

