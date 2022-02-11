UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) will report sales of $38.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $38.98 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $143.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $143.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $190.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $191.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UserTesting.

USER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 1,337,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,085 over the last quarter.

USER stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

