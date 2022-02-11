US Bancorp DE Sells 907 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IMAX were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IMAX by 110,507.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IMAX opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
