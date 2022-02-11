US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 78.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

