US Bancorp DE Buys New Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

