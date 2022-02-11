US Bancorp DE Buys New Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Zhihu Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Zhihu Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
