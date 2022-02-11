US Bancorp DE Buys 1,667 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $953.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

