US Bancorp DE Acquires 256 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itron were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itron by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.66 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $122.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

