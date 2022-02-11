Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 30,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.
URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.