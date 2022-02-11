Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 30,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

