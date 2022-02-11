Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Upwork updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,887. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. Upwork has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

