UNUS SED LEO Price Up 55.9% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $6.13 billion and approximately $11.46 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00014869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00306711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.