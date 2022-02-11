Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Shares of ULH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $313,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Logistics Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
