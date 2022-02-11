Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of ULH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $313,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

