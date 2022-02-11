Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells $67,454.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $29.08 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 617,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

