Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stake Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Unitil were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Unitil by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 233,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $772.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

