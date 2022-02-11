UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $78.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.21 billion and the lowest is $77.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $70.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $319.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $345.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH opened at $486.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.17. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

