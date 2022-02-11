United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,864 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $47,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

