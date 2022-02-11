United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading Down 2.9%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

UFCS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $584.89 million, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

