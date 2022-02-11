uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $787.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 428,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

