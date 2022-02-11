Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 3,832 ($51.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £98.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,888.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,946.50. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.