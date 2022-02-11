Unifty Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.56 or 0.00024824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $18.85 million and $1.64 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.00 or 0.06858624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,485.99 or 0.99895637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006187 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,127 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

