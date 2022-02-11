Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 690,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

