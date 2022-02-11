Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after buying an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

