UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and UMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.02 $996.00 million $17.69 12.81 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and UMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than UMC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats UMC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

