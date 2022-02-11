Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,798. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

