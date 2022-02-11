UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

UDR opened at $55.10 on Friday. UDR has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.46.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

