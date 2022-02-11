Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.82. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 10,530 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UURAF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.