UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €350.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €350.00 ($402.30) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($351.72) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($367.82) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($375.86) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($379.31) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($310.34) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €296.85 ($341.21).

Get Linde alerts:

ETR LIN traded up €8.00 ($9.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €272.50 ($313.22). 1,365,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €289.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €275.89. Linde has a 1 year low of €201.80 ($231.95) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($355.57). The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.