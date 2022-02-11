Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

