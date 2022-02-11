Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price raised by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of TSN opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

