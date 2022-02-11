Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Twitter has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
