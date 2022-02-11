Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 965,291 shares.The stock last traded at $60.20 and had previously closed at $61.64.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $575,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

