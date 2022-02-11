Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

