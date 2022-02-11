Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $202.01, but opened at $240.50. Twilio shares last traded at $222.95, with a volume of 144,610 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.17. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.