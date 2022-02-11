Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 7.9% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.48% of Twilio worth $272,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $205.91 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.17. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

