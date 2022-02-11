TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 91.04 ($1.23) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 90.75 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.85.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
See Also
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.