TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Head to Head Comparison

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,112.07% -134.58% -115.53%

33.4% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 1,895.25 -$177.87 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 253.40 -$26.75 million ($3.00) -6.90

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 216.62%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.00%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

TuSimple beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

