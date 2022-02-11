TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. TuSimple updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $16.37 on Friday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

