Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

