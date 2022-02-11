TUI’s (TUI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

TUI stock opened at GBX 286.70 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

