TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

