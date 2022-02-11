TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $591.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $594.36 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 141,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,126. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

