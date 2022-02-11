TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $591.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $594.36 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTEC.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.
In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
TTEC stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 141,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,126. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $113.37.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTEC (TTEC)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.