Trumpcoin Hits Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

