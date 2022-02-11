Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.64.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

NYSE MTN opened at $278.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

